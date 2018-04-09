Striking Aberdeen bus staff vote to reject new pay deal 

All out strike action will resume on Wednesday after talks involving ACAS broke down.

Strike: Union criticises First Aberdeen's 'intransigence'. STV

Bus drivers at First Aberdeen will return to the picket line on Wednesday after rejecting a new pay offer.

All out strike action was suspended last week after talks involving conciliation service ACAS.

But Unite confirmed on Monday that 58% of drivers had voted against the proposed deal.

The strike action, which has included 24 hour stoppages and a week-long walk out, was launched last month.



First Bus' proposals for the new contracts have been criticised for increasing drivers' working hours for reduced wages as well as for reduced sick pay, annual leave and holiday pay and the scrapping paid breaks.

The company drew up the plans following a reduction in passenger numbers across the city.

First Aberdeen said it was "extremely disappointed" by the news.

A statement posted on Twitter said: "During these talks, we were absolutely clear that this was the best and final offer on the table despite the current reality of the situation facing the business in the city.

"We were willing to go to these extra lengths to get the city's bus services back to normal and end the disruption, so to see this voted down via ballot is very concerning indeed.

"The company will now need to take some time to digest this result and to weigh up the next steps as the costs to the business and falling revenues we are currently enduring simply cannot be sustained."

