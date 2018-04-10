  • STV
  • MySTV

Man who raped student after dragging her into bushes jailed

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Alasdair McDonald was sentenced to ten years for the attack on the 21-year-old in Aberdeen.

Police: Forensic officers at the scene.
Police: Forensic officers at the scene. STV

A man who raped a student after dragging her into bushes has been jailed for ten years.

Alasdair McDonald was sentenced for the violent attack on 21-year-old Katie Johnston, who waived her right to anonymity, in Aberdeen.

He has also been given a three-year supervision order.

The court heard how McDonald was watching pornography in a flat and headed out to the city centre before following his victim into Union Terrace Gardens.

As she sat on a bench to text her flatmate, McDonald dragged her into bushes and trees and raped her.

Sentencing the 49-year-old, Lord Arthurson said: "Your victim was a 21-year-old university student who was entirely unknown to you.

"You had, on your own account of events to social workers, been viewing pornography within a flat and then proceeded into the city centre.

"You saw your victim walking alone and followed her along a street and down into the public gardens area below street level.

"As your victim was seated on a bench texting her flatmate, you seized hold of her neck from behind, placed your hand over her mouth and dragged her across the ground towards an area of bushes and trees.

"You forcibly removed her lower clothing, repeatedly struck her on the head, seized hold of her neck and head and restricted her breathing.

"You then restrained her and assaulted and repeatedly raped her with considerable ferocity. Your victim did not see your face, your clothing or anything of you."

'As your victim was seated on a bench texting her flatmate, you seized hold of her neck from behind, placed your hand over her mouth and dragged her across the ground towards an area of bushes and trees.'
Lord Arthurson

The court heard that during the rape McDonald used excessive force to rip the crotch area of his victim's pants.

It was found some yards away and contained McDonald's DNA.

After the attack McDonald was initially spoken to as a potential witness and told officers: "I saw a black man walking away."

An extensive trawl of CCTV in the city centre revealed that McDonald was in the area at the time the rape was committed and DNA analysis conformed he was the rapist.

Lord Arthurson added: "To her you were a faceless, violent and predatory rapist. Indeed, such was the ferocity of your attack that the forensic physician who gave evidence at your trial advised the jury that one of the internal injuries which you inflicted upon your victim represented the most serious injury of its type which he had seen throughout all of his years of medical practice."

He continued: "On the basis of the evidence led before the jury and the material contained in the report before me, I have concluded without difficulty that you represent a high risk of causing serious sexual harm from which it is necessary to protect the public."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.