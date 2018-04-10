  • STV
Teen who battered mother and hit father with hammer jailed

Lewis Buchan slammed his mother's head in a door before attacking his father in Dundee.

Lewis Buchan: Attacked parents in Dundee.
A teenager who battered his own father with a hammer a day after slamming his mother's head in a door has been jailed.

Lewis Buchan attacked Ann Hunter at an address in Grampian Gardens, Dundee after coming home in a foul mood from walking the family dog at 1am.

Miss Hunter sent him back out to calm down, but instead he grabbed her by the hair, dragged her around a room then threw her on to a bed.

He then pulled open the front door and deliberately slammed it in her face, trapping her between the door and frame and hitting her in the face.

Buchan stormed out and didn't return until 3.30pm the next day.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court: "At that time he met his father, Charles Buchan, near his mother's house.

"He was overheard saying to the accused 'look what you did to your mum'.

"The accused then shouted 'I'm not scared of you dad' and shouted 'come on' while gesturing his father to fight.

"They began to struggle and his father was knocked to the ground.

"The accused then punched and kicked him on the head and body then began to strike his father with a hammer on the head, his back and body whilst his father lay curled up in a ball on the ground.

"The accused was later detained and responded to the charge of assault on his father by saying 'I think this is pretty funny, I didn't hit him with a hammer, he came at me with a hammer'."

His father suffered a perforated left ear drum, a broken rib and cuts and bruises all over his head and body.

Buchan, 19, a prisoner at HMP YOI Polmont, pleaded guilty on indictment to assaulting his mother on June 12, 2016, his father on June 13, 2016 and breaching bail by failing to appear at court last year

Defence solicitor John Boyle told the court a background report highlighted "extensive difficulties between Buchan and his wider family, in particular his father, since childhood."

He said: "The report recommends a community-based disposal and he has been assessed as suitable for unpaid work.

"He appreciates the difficult situation he is in though as he is currently serving a custodial sentence for other matters."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Buchan there was no alternative to a prison sentence, and said what would have been a 14-month sentence was discounted to eight months.

