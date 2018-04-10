Liam Colgan 'spotted as rough sleeper' in Hamburg

It has been two months since the missing 29-year-old, from Inverness, was last seen.

Liam Colgan: Family back in Hamburg.

Two further sightings of missing Liam Colgan have been made in Hamburg, describing him as a homeless man.

It has been two months since the 29-year-old, from Inverness, was last seen since disappearing during his brother Eamonn's stag do in the German city on February 10.

His family have now travelled back to Germany after being notified of two more sightings of the missing postman.

The first sighting was made at a homeless centre in Altona, with the second also presenting Mr Colgan as being a rough sleeper.

Hamburg: Last seen in a German bar.

Mr Colgan travelled to the German city with 18 friends but became separated from the group while on a night out.

His brother Eamonn said: "We were getting to a stage where things had gone quite quiet which was worrying.

"However, in the last few days, we had a sighting reported to us on Friday which had happened on the Thursday in the Altona area.

"A male was presented as homeless. He was in an area where homeless people could get something to eat for their lunch.

"The following day, we had another sighting. He was again a homeless man. Again, this gives us something to deal with."

Family: They are remaining positive. www.findliamcolgan.com

He added: "Emotionally, it's very difficult because when you get these bits of news you feel a wee bit of a boost because you think it's something you can go and do but it's obviously very difficult."

Friends and relatives last saw Mr Colgan in the Veermaster Bar and he has been identified on CCTV footage from Baumwall after leaving the bar.

The footage goes on to show Mr Colgan unsuccessfully attempting to get in to a building, before walking towards the Michelwiese Park.

A witness has also reported offering Mr Colgan assistance before the Scot headed off towards the city's Portuguese Quarter at around 2.30am.

CCTV: Walked towards a park. Colgan family. C&J/ LBT

It emerged Liam's mobile phone died when the group were out having a meal.

Eamonn said his family are still confident Mr Colgan is alive.

"All of us are trying to be as normal as we can be," he said.

"It's very surreal. To think it has been two months now is just crazy.

"Another body was found in Hamburg and straight away people get in touch and immediately you're obviously worrying.

"You feel rotten because another family is obviously going through torture and my heartfelt condolences go to them.

"When you get news like this you feel the worst because we have to say that's a possibility as well but at the same time, I'm more confident he is alive than not.

"I still think something must have happened to him on the night that has caused him to have some sort of memory loss and not know who he is now."

In a statement, the family added: "Liam's brother Eamonn and his fiancée Susan returned to Hamburg this week.

"One of those sightings was made a picture. Although an identification on the image is not clearly possible, Liam's family still moved to travel to Hamburg.

"There are certain similarities and Eamonn wants to investigate more closely. It must also be considered that Liam has been missing for two months and his appearance has changed in time.

"We still believe that Liam has contracted a head injury and is confused."

