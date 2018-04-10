Man arrested after baby 'seriously assaulted' in house

The alleged attack happened on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee on Easter Sunday, April 1.

Kerrsview Terrace: Man due in court. Google 2018/PA

A man has been arrested after a baby was allegedly seriously assaulted at a house.

The attack is said to have happened on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee.

A ten-month-old girl remains in a serious but stable condition in Ninewells Hospital following the incident on Easter Sunday, April 1.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later this week.

Detective inspector Ray Birnie said: "Our thoughts and concerns are very much with this young child and also with her family in what remains a really distressing time for them.

'Enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and a significant number of specialist police officers and staff remain dedicated to it.

"I would like to thank the local community for information provided to date."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

