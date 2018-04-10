  • STV
  • MySTV

Final wish granted as dog visits dying owner in hospital

STV

Beloved family pet Koda cuddled into 80-year-old Roland Smith in Aberdeen.

Roland Smith: He was taken to hospital.
Roland Smith: He was taken to hospital.

A dying grandfather was granted one of his final wishes after getting a hug from his dog in hospital.

Beloved family pet Koda cuddled into 80-year-old Roland Smith as he made an emotional farewell to his loved ones from his hospital bed.

Nurses at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary granted permission for the cocker spaniel to visit and were "immensely grateful" that Roland's final days were so special.

His face lit up the second that Koda entered the room according to the pensioner's 18-year-old granddaughter Lois Smith.

Roland, who used to look after the dog every Wednesday, died on March 6 from complications caused by pneumonia while receiving cancer treatment.

Lois said the time Roland spent at the hospital had been difficult for the family.

She said: "My grandad went to the doctor one day because he was having chest pains.

"The doctor sent him to get his chest checked and that's when he found out he had cancer. It was just before Christmas.

"They found a tumour in his bowel and he was admitted to ARI to have it removed. He was supposed to go home after the surgery, but he contracted pneumonia."

'He was supposed to go home after the surgery, but he contracted pneumonia.'
Granddaughter Lois Smith

On ward 26, Roland formed a close bond with the nurses who did their utmost to grant him his final wishes.

The popular octogenarian also wanted to savour the taste of his favourite beer McEwan's Export and some ice cream one last time.

He was allowed to have a sweet treat and a few sips of ale shortly before passing away.

Lois added: "I don't know where he got the idea from because he's not an ice cream person.

"He was so happy.

"He wasn't able to speak much at that point, so he would give us thumbs up, a smile and pointed to the tin when he wanted more."

He left behind his wife of 54 years, Dorothy, two children and three grandchildren.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman expressed pride in her colleagues for helping Roland in his final days.

She said: "We are enormously proud of the compassion, professionalism and care our staff show, particularly when it comes to something like end of life care."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.