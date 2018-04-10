  • STV
  • MySTV

Man threatened to blow up cars after stockpiling chemicals

Morag Robertson

Patrick McCabe sparked a mass evacuation and forced controlled explosions in Dundee.

Court: Patrick McCabe jailed for 18 months.
Court: Patrick McCabe jailed for 18 months.

A man stockpiled chemicals and bomb-making instructions before telling police he was going to blow up bank workers' cars.

Patrick McCabe, who was later diagnosed with psychosis, sparked a mass evacuation and forced a series of controlled explosions at his flat in Dundee on December 5 last year.

The 65-year-old phoned a police control centre at around 11pm and told a call handler he was ex-SAS and had "purchased electrical components, a digital soldering iron and a book on improvised explosives, ammunition and guns".

He told them he was in a dispute with a bank and telecommunications company, and that police had not taken his complaints about them seriously.

As a result he planned to find out where staff at the two institutions parked their cars before planting bombs underneath their vehicles.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court that police attended his flat in Fairbairn Street and found chemicals stashed in his freezer.

She said: "The accused stated on the phone he had started making bombs and was 'going to shoot some ********'.

"When police attended he stated he had purchased a book on how to make bombs and bought equipment to make explosives.

"Police were assisted by members of the army bomb disposal squad. Residents in the block were evacuated and a cordon put in place.

"A number of chemical mixtures were found in his freezer and a number of controlled explosions took place."

McCabe, a prisoner at Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said psychiatric reports confirmed McCabe was suffering from psychosis, although it was not deemed severe enough for him to require a hospital treatment order.

However, the psychiatrist deemed him as still presenting a risk to the public and his solicitor told the court he had "grave concerns" about his client's ability to engage with doctors if he was released into the community.

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed McCabe for 18 months and said: "You have been diagnosed as suffering from a mental illness.

"I am therefore concerned about you as a man who is ill and that illness has contributed very significantly to the committing of this offence."

He added that although his illness was not currently severe enough to require treatment in hospital, a psychiatrist's report said he presents a risk to the public. 

He also imposed a nine-month supervised release order to allow his treatment to continue following his release from prison. 

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.