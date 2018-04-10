  • STV
  • MySTV

Plan to build homes near Culloden 'like burning an archive'

STV

Highland Council considering proposals to erect 16 houses half a mile from the battlefield.

Culloden: Site of defining battle between Jacobites and government forces (file pic).
Culloden: Site of defining battle between Jacobites and government forces (file pic). © STV

A plan to build homes near the Culloden battlefield is comparable to "burning an archive", according to a military historian.

Highland councillors will reconsider an application next month for 16 homes to be built at Viewhill Farm, about half a mile from the location of the battle between Jacobite and government forces in 1746.

The plans seemed to have been approved by the South Planning Applications Committee in March with five votes to three in favour of the development but some councillors said they had pressed the wrong button when voting, leading to another meeting scheduled for May.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary of the battle, Professor Christopher Duffy said the plans will encourage further development in the area.

Professor Duffy, who taught military history at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, will host a talk at the site on Thursday for the National Trust for Scotland.

He said: "It's very rare to find a battlefield that is so similar to when the fighting actually took place. Culloden is remarkable in that the site is still 90% intact from 272 years ago.

"However, these homes are going to result in highly-cluttered views and destroy the atmosphere surrounding the battlefield.

"If we're not careful, we could end up with another instance of what the Americans call 'Central Park' syndrome - a patch of green, surrounded by intrusive development."

The proposed housing site is about half a mile from the location of the battle, fought between Jacobite and government forces in April 1746, and is within the battlefield's conservation area.

Professor Duffy added: "Culloden had a huge, long-term impact on Scottish history; setting in train a series of events that led to the overthrowing of the clan system and the entire social structure on which the country was built.

"It's a special place with a wild landscape and the events that took place here on April 16 1746 were a human epic.

"The ground also still has a lot to teach us about the past: archaeology is advancing year by year and what we can learn from what lies beneath the soil is too.

"Destroying a landscape like Culloden is akin to burning an archive."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.