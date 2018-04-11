One man found dead after blaze at caravan park

Emergency services attended the fire in Arbroath just before 10pm on Tuesday night.

A man has been found dead after a fire at a caravan park in Arbroath.

Emergency services attended Woodley Caravan Park after reports of a fire at around 9.50pm on Tuesday.

The flames were extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a man's body was dicovered within the caravan.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance service.

A joint police and fire investigation will now take place to establish the cause of the fire.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.