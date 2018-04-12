Scots 'neo-Nazi' who plotted terror attacks jailed for life

Connor Ward, from Banff in Aberdeenshire, gathered components to make bombs at home.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5751428901001-terror-plot.jpg" />

A Scots 'neo-Nazi' who gathered components to make bombs and kept a list of Scottish mosque addresses has been jailed for life.

Connor Ward, from Banff in Aberdeenshire, acquired hundreds of ball bearings which could be used in pipe bombs and rocket tubes which could be used to fire projectiles.

He also had a stun gun, hundreds of knuckle dusters, knives and metal bars.

The 25-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for breaching the Terrorism Act 2000 and the Terrorism Act 2006. It will be six years before he is eligible for parole.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5751295817001-weapons-16x9.jpg" />

Ward acquired a mobile phone signal jamming device and a machine for picking up hidden bugs.

He also downloaded tens of thousands of documents on guns and survival techniques. The files also contained extreme right-wing propaganda and military tactics.

Detectives also found a Google Maps-style file containing the postal addresses of five Islamic places of worship in the Aberdeen area on Ward's computer.

They also found that Ward, who told jurors that he thought Hitler had made mistakes, had started to compose a book called "Combat 18 British Mosque Address Book".

Jailed: He downloaded thousands of gun documents.

Combat 18 is the name of an extreme British right-wing paramilitary group.

Ward had previously been jailed for three years at the High Court in Edinburgh on another explosives charge.

He was also given a 22-month jail sentence in April 2015 for possessing a stun gun.

Ward was convicted in July 2016 of having an "improvised" knife whilst serving that prison sentence and given another 18 months.

In August 2016, the court heard how Ward was sentenced to another four months in custody for assaulting somebody whilst in custody.

