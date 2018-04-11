Man hunted after woman sexually assaulted on city street

Police are looking for a man in his 20s who attacked the 40-year-old on Monday.

Assault: Woman was attacked on Blackness Road. Google.

Police are hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on a Dundee street.

The 40-year-old was walking along Blackness Road at around 9.30pm on Monday night when she was approached by the man near Rosefield Street.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, attacked and sexually assaulted her.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for information that could help them catch the man responsible.

The man is described as having short blonde hair and was wearing a grey hooded top at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this attack should contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible.

