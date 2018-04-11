Parents missing with newborn and toddler found in Portugal

Mark Hendry and Daniela Do Vale Goncalves were reported missing from Aberdeenshire.

Found: Family traced in Portugal.

A young couple who went missing with a newborn baby and toddler have been found in Portugal.

Mark Hendry, Daniela Do Vale Goncalves, both 21, and their two children, Mark Hendry Jnr, 15 months, and Chantelle, two months, were reported missing from Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire.

Ms Goncalves and her daughter had not been seen for two weeks while Mr Hendry and his son went missing on Wednesday, April 4.

Officers have now confirmed the family have been traced safe and well in Portugal.

Sergeant Martin MacDougall said: "As highlighted in our earlier appeals for information, whilst social media and the media can be extremely useful in tracing missing people we have to be completely satisfied of the welfare of all those reported before we stand down our investigations, in particular when young children are involved.

"In the case of any missing person our ultimate aim is to ensure that those who have been reported missing have come to no harm when genuine concerns are raised.

"With assistance from international counterparts we can confirm this has now been done."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.