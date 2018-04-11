Jobs threat as North Sea oil firms plan to axe 540 workers

Conoco Phillips will shed around a third of its British workforce by spring 2020.

North Sea: Jobs threat as companies cut back (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

An oil firm which employs 700 people in Aberdeen plans to cut 450 UK jobs.

Conoco Phillips will shed around a third of its 1300-strong workforce by spring 2020.

It comes after the US multinational announced plans to close its Southern North Sea gas terminal on the Lincolnshire Coast.

Conoco Phillips has not identified which jobs will be affected by the move. Meanwhile, Petrofac has announced plans to shed 90 onshore jobs in the UK.

A Conoco spokesman said: "It is anticipated that around 450 positions will be lost between October 1, 2018, and April 2020.

"This is following a voluntary redundancy programme being carried out due to cessation of our Southern North Sea production through the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal later this year."

