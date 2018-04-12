Wooden bridge over burn on Skye dismantled by vandals

The crossing is popular with cyclists, joggers and dog walkers, police said.

The bridge in Portree is well used. Creative Commons

A wooden bridge has been dismantled by vandals over a burn on Skye.

The bridge, which carries a public path to the Forestry Commission walk at Shulishader, in Portree, is popular with dog walkers, joggers and cyclists.

Police believe it was dismantled between the evening of Monday, April 9 and the morning of Tuesday, April 10.

Constable Lesley Campbell said: "The walk is frequently used by a large amount of dog walkers, joggers, and cyclists and this dismantling of the bridge has caused a considerable amount of upset in the community.

"Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Portree police station on 101, quoting reference number NP1859/18. Alternatively you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

