Wooden bridge over burn on Skye dismantled by vandals
The crossing is popular with cyclists, joggers and dog walkers, police said.
A wooden bridge has been dismantled by vandals over a burn on Skye.
The bridge, which carries a public path to the Forestry Commission walk at Shulishader, in Portree, is popular with dog walkers, joggers and cyclists.
Police believe it was dismantled between the evening of Monday, April 9 and the morning of Tuesday, April 10.
Constable Lesley Campbell said: "The walk is frequently used by a large amount of dog walkers, joggers, and cyclists and this dismantling of the bridge has caused a considerable amount of upset in the community.
"Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Portree police station on 101, quoting reference number NP1859/18. Alternatively you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.