Brown bear passes away at wildlife centre after 30 years

Star had been a popular resident at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee.

Star: The brown bear had been a feature in the park for 30 years. Camperdown Wildlife Centre

A wildlife centre in Dundee has announced one of its long term residents has died.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre announced on Thursday morning that Star, a brown bear, had passed away.

Star had been at the park for 30 years.

A statement said: "With great sadness in our hearts we would like you to know that Star, our fabulous old bear has passed away.

"Star was in her 30s and was loved by everyone who knew her, she will be sadly missed."

The park will remain open today.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre

