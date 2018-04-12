Scots football coach in coma after Malta bus crash 

Simon Morrison, of Aberdeen, is fighting for life after the fatal smash during a family holiday.

Simon Morrison: He is in an induced coma.

A football coach is fighting for his life after a fatal bus crash in Malta.

Simon Morrison, of Aberdeen, was seriously injured in the smash during a family holiday.

Mr Morrison, who coaches Middlefield Wasps under-19s, is in an induced coma in hospital.

A 37-year-old woman from Spain and a man, 62, from Belgium died in the incident in Zurrieq.

Speaking to STV News, club president Nick Runcie said: "He is very well known and respected in juvenile football.

"I got a text message from him on Monday morning about the scores at the weekend.

"He was congratulating one of our teams who had a great result on Sunday.

"I texted him on Tuesday and never got any reply and never thought anything was wrong but then I got a message saying he was in an induced coma."

He added: "Club officials have been in constant contact with Simon's family and we are here to offer any support that we can to Simon and his family through these very tough times.

"Simon has been involved with Middlefield Wasps for many years from coaching teams in the 90s to helping our 17s become league champions last season and is a fantastic coach and has Middlefield Wasps in his blood.

"Simon has also been heavily involved in setting up our youth development and helping provide various training facilities that have been a brilliant help to everyone within the club.

"I am sure I share the thoughts of everyone involved in Middlefield Wasps SC past and present and we wish Simon a speedy recovery from his injuries and wish all other parties affected by this tragic accident our thoughts and condolences."

