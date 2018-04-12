Scottish 'Dracula's castle' awarded listed status

Clifftop New Slains Castle was visited by author Bram Stoker in the 1890s.

Slain's Castle: Ruin was visited by Bram Stoker. CC by Martyn Gorman

A Scottish castle which may have inspired the home of Bram Stoker's Dracula has been awarded listed status.

The ruins of New Slains Castle, which sit atop a cliff near Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire, are believed to have been visited by the author in the 1890s.

New Slains has now been awarded Grade B listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Elizabeth McCrone, head of designations at HES, said: "This impressive ruin has four centuries of history to tell us about and it is remarkable, not only for its architecture, but also for its literary associations.

"Dr Samuel Johnson and his biographer James Boswell visited New Slains Castle in 1773 and both were moved to write about it in their subsequent famous journals about their tour of Scotland."

New Slains was built in the 16th Century by Francis Hay to replace nearby Old Slains Castle, which was destroyed in reprisal for Hay's part in a rebellion against James VI.

"In the 19th Century the author Bram Stoker stayed in the area and the castle is said to have helped to inspire his most famous novel," Ms McCrone added.

"Today, it continues to dominate the landscape and command views over the North Sea - making it a unique landmark in the area.

"Listing will help to ensure that its interest is recognised for future generations."

