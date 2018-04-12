First Bus drivers in Aberdeen vote to end strike action

Workers accepted a revised pay offer from the firm.

Commute: Bus services back to normal (file pic).

First Bus drivers in Aberdeen have voted to accept a new terms and conditions deal ending the threat of an all out strike.

Members of the Unite Union have been involved in a dispute resulting in a series of one day stoppages and a week long walkout.

After being balloted on Wednesday and Thursday, workers have now agreed to accept a revised pay offer from First Bus.

The ballot returned 60% in favour of the offer and 40% against.

Willie Wallace, Unite's regional officer, said: "The union members have decided by a 3:2 majority to accept the latest deal offered by First Bus.

"Throughout the industrial action the members have stood their ground in the face of outrageous demands on wages and conditions from the company.

"As a result this deal has been accepted because we have forced First Bus to make considerable concessions on their original proposals."

In a statement, First Aberdeen managing director Andrew Jarvis said: "This has been a challenging process for everyone involved, but we now must look to quickly mend relationships and get back to providing the best possible bus service for the city of Aberdeen.

"I would like to apologise to our customers for the disruption that they have endured over recent weeks but they can now be assured that First Aberdeen services will resume back to normal with immediate effect."

