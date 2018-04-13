  • STV
  • MySTV

Kingsford group use fake figurehead to avoid online abuse

Morag Robertson

The campaign group object to the new £50m stadium planned for Aberdeen.

Stadium: Group opposes approved plans.
Stadium: Group opposes approved plans.

A campaign group objecting to a £50m stadium for Aberdeen have been using a fake spokesman, it has emerged.

The No Kingsford Stadium (NKS) group have protested against plans for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen to build a new stadium on the outskirts of the city.

The group used the pseudonym of "Angus Jamieson" to provide quotes to the local press, despite having no one by that name in their group.

NKS say that the fake name was necessary because they received online abuse from supporters of the stadium plans.

The name was used to submit 35 freedom of information requests on the proposed Aberdeen Stadium and training facilities project.

NKS is now a limited company with three directors - Heather Brock, Clare Davidson and Diane Reid.

The group was founded by local residents of Westhill, Aberdeenshire, and Kingswells in Aberdeen, who say they oppose the application based on concerns over the loss of green belt land, potential parking problems and an increase in traffic.

But following approval by Aberdeen City Council, the group now wants to challenge the decision in the courts and have raised £50,000 for the legal battle.

The stadium application has proved controversial in the community, with a rival "Westhill for Kingsford" group also founded.

One of the NKS directors explained the reasons for the "pseudonym" in a statement online after it was revealed that "Angus Jamieson" was a fake spokesman.

The statement from Ms Reid said: "The reason for the pseudonym is that people involved in the campaign have been subjected to abuse from some people in favour of the stadium.

"The police have been involved on several occasions and individuals have been cautioned and interviewed for their online threats against members of NKS.

"The police have also, at different times, tagged the homes of NKS members, for heightened responses given the threats."

She stressed that the group had not intended to mislead the public by using a pseudonym.

She added: "NKS has never intended to mislead the public. We sought only to protect individuals from threats and attacks.

"Nevertheless, if anyone has felt misled because of our use of a pseudonym, we offer our sincere apologies."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.