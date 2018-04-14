  • STV
  • MySTV

First osprey egg of season laid at Scots wildlife reserve

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

LF15 has laid her first of the year at the Loch of the Lowes reserve in Perthshire.

Osprey: LF15 laid her first of season in early hours of Saturday.
Osprey: LF15 laid her first of season in early hours of Saturday. Scottish Wildlife Trust

The first osprey egg of the season has been laid at the Loch of the Lowes wildlife reserve near Dunkeld.

Female osprey LF15 laid her first of the year at the Perthshire reserve, owned by the Scottish Wildlife Trust, at around 3.45am on Saturday.

Osprey eggs are around the size of a duck egg. They are laid around three days apart and take an average of 37 days to hatch.

The birds of prey were extinct in Britain for much of the 20th century but began to recover in the 1960s thanks to conservation efforts.

Around 260 pairs of ospreys now breed in the UK each summer.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust's osprey protection Programme is supported by players of the People's Postcode Lottery.

Last year the first osprey chick emerged at the reserve on May 12, which was the earliest hatching since 2005.

https://stv.tv/news/tayside/1388514-first-osprey-chick-hatched-at-lowes-wildlife-reserve/ | default

Rachael Hunter, a Perthshire ranger with the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: "We've been expecting to see an egg for about a week so I'm delighted that a long wait is over.

"LF15 laid three eggs last year so we might see another one in around three days' time.

"LF15 has been keeping her egg nice and warm this morning, although LM12 came back to the nest shortly after 6am and caused a short squabble by trying to push her out of the way.

"Since then he has brought another fish back to the nest and took over incubating the egg to give his mate a chance to feed."

Sanjay Singh, senior programmes manager at the People's Postcode Lottery, said: "Our players will be delighted that LF15 has laid her first egg of the season.

"We're pleased that their support means ospreys are well protected on this scenic reserve."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.