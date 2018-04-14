Man accused of shaking baby to the danger of her life

Dale Thomson allegedly carried out the assault at a flat in Dundee on Easter Sunday.

Sheriff Court: Dale Thomson appeared twice in Dundee on Friday.

A man has appeared in court accused of shaking a baby "to the danger of her life" in an alleged Easter Sunday attack.

Dale Thomson is accused of shaking the child repeatedly, causing severe injury and permanent impairment, at a flat in Kerrsview Terrace, Dundee.

Thomson, ‪26, of Newton Crescent, Arbroath, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday on petition facing a single charge.

Prosecutors say he seized the girl by the body before committing the assault.

He was represented by solicitor Larry Flynn who entered no plea on his behalf.

He also made no motion for bail and Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination and remanded him in custody.

The baby was taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital following the alleged incident before being transported to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, where it is understood she remains for treatment.

Later on Friday, Thomson appeared in private for a second time facing charges of assaulting and threatening two women.

Hospital: Baby was taken to Edinburgh for treatment. © STV

He is accused of four charges of assault and two charges of threatening and abusive behaviour to a woman in Dundee between January 1 and March 31 this year.

It is alleged that over the period of three months, he assaulted her by seizing her, straddling her body and compressing his hand over her throat, restricting her breathing.

He is also said to have prevented her from moving and headbutted her to her injury and to the danger of her life.

Additionally during the period, Thomson allegedly pushed her to the ground, causing her to strike her head, repeatedly kicked her on the body, grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly struck her head against a wall.

Thomson is further accused of three charges of assault against another woman over a three-year period.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between February 1, 2013, and January 31, 2016 at various addresses in Irvine.

He is facing one charge of threatening and abusive behaviour towards her.

Among the allegations are that he seized her by the throat, compressed her throat restricting her breathing and pushed his fingers into her neck while uttering threats, all to her injury and danger of life.

He is expected back in court next week on the baby assault charges, with further dates to be set for the other charges.

