More than 40 firefighters tackle blaze at old school

Crews: Six pumps sent to the scene. © STV

Fire crews were called to the scene at the old Baldragon Academy building on Burn Street at around 3.27pm on Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that six pumps and a command support unit were at the scene, with around 43 firefighters involved in tackling the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Pupils moved into the new Baldragon Academy building nearby in February.