Scotland's only polar bear cub goes for swim with mother

The cub, who lives Highland Wildlife Park, is the first born in the UK in 25 years.

Cub: Polar bear is first to be born in UK this century.

This is the adorable moment a polar bear cub adventures around a wildlife park and takes a leisurely swim with his mother.

The mother polar bear, Victoria, can be seen guiding her cub around the water as they enjoy some play time together.

The three-month-old cub - who is yet to be named - is the first polar bear born in the UK for the last 25 years.

Victoria and her little boy both live at the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie.

The mother and her cub both live at Highland Wildlife Park.

Mother bear Victoria is also special to the wildlife park as she is the only female polar bear in Scotland.

A spokesman for Highland Wildlife Park said: "We are proud to have some of the best and most naturalistic polar bear facilities anywhere in the world."

