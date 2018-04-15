Magnitude 2.2 earthquake hits village in the Highlands

The tremor was recorded on Friday by the British Geological Survey in Kinlochewe.

Kinlochewe: Wester Ross village is around 50 miles west of Inverness. CC by Steven Brown

A 2.2-magnitude earthquake has struck a village in the Highlands about 50 miles west of Inverness.

The tremor was recorded at 5.57pm on Friday at Kinlochewe, Wester Ross, by the British Geological Survey (BGS).

Scotland and the UK is generally not associated with earthquakes although around 20 or 30 are felt by people each year.

These tremors are typically those which measure at least 2.0 on the richter scale or more.

There are also hundreds of smaller quakes every year in Britain which are not felt but are recorded by sensitive instruments.

Last August, the Highlands experienced its largest earthquake in 30 years when a 3.8-magnitude tremor struck Moidart, Lochaber.

It was preceded the previous month by another quake measuring 2.3 on the richter scale at Badrallach near Ullapool.

The largest earthquake ever recorded in Scotland was near Loch Awe, Argyll, in November 1880, which had a 5.2 magnitude.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.