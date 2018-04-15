  • STV
  • MySTV

Nursing home care unit closed due to vomiting bug

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The Bluebell intermediate care facility in Dundee is not taking new admissions.

Riverside View: Bluebell unit is based within nursing home.
Riverside View: Bluebell unit is based within nursing home. Riverside View / Google

An intermediate care unit based in a Dundee retirement home has been closed to new admissions after a vomiting bug outbreak.

Several patients have suffered bouts of vomiting and and diarrhoea at the Bluebell intermediate care facility, situated in the Riverside View care home in Dundee.

NHS Tayside said the decision to close the unit to new patients is a "precautionary measure".

Any potential visitors to patients in the unit who may be feeling unwell are also asked to stay away from the nursing home.

They should not return until at least two days after they are free of symptoms, the health board added.

'The unit has been closed to new patients as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.'
NHS Tayside spokeswoman

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: "The Bluebell intermediate care unit in Dundee has been closed to new admissions following several cases of vomiting and diarrhoea.

"The unit has been closed to new patients as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus and all appropriate infection control and prevention measures have been put in place.

"To help us minimise the spread of these bugs, we ask people who may be feeling unwell or experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea not to visit their friends and family members who are in the unit.

"We would urge them to stay away until at least 48 hours after they are free of all symptoms."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.