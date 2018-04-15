Nursing home care unit closed due to vomiting bug

The Bluebell intermediate care facility in Dundee is not taking new admissions.

Riverside View: Bluebell unit is based within nursing home. Riverside View / Google

An intermediate care unit based in a Dundee retirement home has been closed to new admissions after a vomiting bug outbreak.

Several patients have suffered bouts of vomiting and and diarrhoea at the Bluebell intermediate care facility, situated in the Riverside View care home in Dundee.

NHS Tayside said the decision to close the unit to new patients is a "precautionary measure".

Any potential visitors to patients in the unit who may be feeling unwell are also asked to stay away from the nursing home.

They should not return until at least two days after they are free of symptoms, the health board added.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: "The Bluebell intermediate care unit in Dundee has been closed to new admissions following several cases of vomiting and diarrhoea.

"The unit has been closed to new patients as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus and all appropriate infection control and prevention measures have been put in place.

"To help us minimise the spread of these bugs, we ask people who may be feeling unwell or experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea not to visit their friends and family members who are in the unit.

"We would urge them to stay away until at least 48 hours after they are free of all symptoms."

