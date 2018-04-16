Father of Scots footballer left unconscious in hit-and-run

Gerry Keatings, the father of Dundee United's James Keatings, was struck in Gran Canaria.

Gran Canaria: He was found by police. SNS/CC / Cropped

The father of a Scots footballer was left unconscious after a hit-and-run in Spain.

Gerry Keatings, the dad of Dundee United striker James Keatings, was struck by a vehicle in Gran Canaria.

Police who were passing discovered Mr Keatings, from Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, lying on the road unconscious at 3am on Saturday.

His 26-year-old son said: "Wake up to find out my dad had been ran over on holiday at three in the morning and the person who done it didn't even stop and left him unconscious to be found by police on the middle of the road.

"The doctors and police have been great with my stepmum and dad over here.

"He's a very lucky man to only have the injuries he has.

"Hopefully in the coming days we will get everything sorted out and get him home when fit to fly."

