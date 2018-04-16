Gender of Highland polar bear cub revealed by staff

The cub was born shortly before Christmas at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has revealed the first polar bear to be born in the UK for 25 years is a boy.

Staff at the charity's Highland Wildlife Park discovered the four-month-old cub is male during his first routine health check on Monday morning.

Una Richardson, head keeper responsible for carnivores, said: "It was very exciting to find out we have a little boy.

"Next we need to give him a name and our keepers are coming up with a suitable list which we will soon ask the public to choose from on social media.

"This will help us engage with as wide an audience as possible to raise awareness of the threats polar bears are facing in the wild and the need to protect this magnificent species."

Born in December, the cub was recently introduced to his large outdoor enclosure with mum Victoria and has already taken his first swim.

Ms Richardson added: "He is becoming more confident every day and is doing well.

"We were able to give him a quick health check, ensuring he was back alongside Victoria very swiftly.

"While there is a lot of interest from the public, we are reminding visitors that he is still very young and is spending a lot of time in his cubbing den."

