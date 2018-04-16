Passengers flee as bus goes up in flames near airport
The fire happened on the A96 next to Aberdeen International Airport on Monday.
Passengers have been forced to flee after a bus went up in flames near an airport.
The blaze happened on the A96 near Aberdeen International Airport shortly before 11.20am on Monday.
Passengers on the Stagecoach 24-seater were forced to get off the bus to avoid the flames. No one is thought to have been injured.
Around ten firefighters have been called to the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are in attendance at a fire involving a bus, which is well alight.
"We have two appliances at the scene.
"The passengers were off the bus when we arrived."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.