Passengers flee as bus goes up in flames near airport

The fire happened on the A96 next to Aberdeen International Airport on Monday.

A96: Around ten firefighters called. STV

Passengers have been forced to flee after a bus went up in flames near an airport.

The blaze happened on the A96 near Aberdeen International Airport shortly before 11.20am on Monday.

Passengers on the Stagecoach 24-seater were forced to get off the bus to avoid the flames. No one is thought to have been injured.

Around ten firefighters have been called to the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are in attendance at a fire involving a bus, which is well alight.

"We have two appliances at the scene.

"The passengers were off the bus when we arrived."

