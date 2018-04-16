Search to find vulnerable pensioner missing with dementia
James Clark, 87, was last seen at the junction of Union Street and Market Street in Aberdeen.
An 87-year-old pensioner with dementia has gone missing.
James Clark was last seen at the junction of Union Street and Market Street in Aberdeen at 1.30pm on Monday.
A search has been launched to find Mr Clark, who lives in Banchory.
He is 5ft 7in, has white hair and has a walking stick. Mr Clark was wearing a navy blue blazer, navy tank top, pink shirt and brown cords.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.