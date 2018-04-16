Search to find vulnerable pensioner missing with dementia

James Clark, 87, was last seen at the junction of Union Street and Market Street in Aberdeen.

James Clark: He has a walking stick.

An 87-year-old pensioner with dementia has gone missing.

James Clark was last seen at the junction of Union Street and Market Street in Aberdeen at 1.30pm on Monday.

A search has been launched to find Mr Clark, who lives in Banchory.

He is 5ft 7in, has white hair and has a walking stick. Mr Clark was wearing a navy blue blazer, navy tank top, pink shirt and brown cords.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.