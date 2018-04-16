Missing 87-year-old with dementia found safe and well

James Clark had been missing from the Banchory area of Aberdeenshire on Monday.

Found: James Clark from Banchory.

An 87-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing on Monday has been found safe and well.

James Clark from Banchory had been missing from 1.30pm after he was last seen near Market Street in Aberdeen.

Police have confirmed that Mr Clark has been found and thanked the public for their help in tracing him.

