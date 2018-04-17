Tesco runs out of shopping baskets after customer theft

The supermarket on the Isle of Lewis has asked customers to return the baskets.

Theft: The supermarket has run out of shopping baskets. PA

A supermarket in the Isle of Lewis has run out of shopping baskets after a spate of thefts.

Tesco in Stornoway said in a statement they were unable to provide customers with baskets due to them being taken from the store.

They said that they are losing around 15 basket every week - which is around 780 every year.

Tesco wrote: "We are very sorry to say that we are unable to provide our customers with shopping baskets due to them being taken from the store.

"We are losing approx 15 baskets a week due to theft.

"We have more baskets on order but they take 6 weeks to arrive.

"If anyone has a basket, can you please return them to the store. No questions asked on return!

"Again apologies for the inconvenience this has caused for our customers."

Some customers suggested that the baskets were taken for home use - such as gardening and cleaning supply organisation - while others said they were stolen to avoid the 5p bag charge.

