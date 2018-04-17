Gentle dog desperate for new home after years in care

The crossbreed named Doyle is currently in the care of the Scottish SPCA in Aberdeenshire.

Doyle: In care for three-and-a-half years.

A "lovely, gentle" dog who has been in care for years is desperate for a new home.

The crossbreed named Doyle is being looked after by the Scottish SPCA at its rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire.

Doyle, who has been in care for three-and-a-half years, has been described as "one of the sweetest dogs you will ever meet".

Centre manager Graeme Innes said: "Our team here have fallen in love with him and it's impossible not to smile while spending time with him.

"Doyle has so much love to give and is one of the sweetest dogs you will ever meet.

"Unfortunately he does suffer from kidney problems, however this is managed with a special diet and it doesn't stop him living his life to the fullest.

"He's a gentle giant who is just desperate to find a forever home where he can lap up all the TLC he deserves.

"If anyone would like to meet Doyle they should pop along to the centre any day (closed Tuesdays) between 10am and 4pm."

