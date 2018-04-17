Body of missing woman pulled from water during search

Divers discovered the body of Lorraine Grains at Laxo, Shetland, on Tuesday.

The body of a missing woman has been found.

Divers discovered the body of Lorraine Grains at Laxo, Shetland, on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old, from Vidlin, Shetland, had been missing since Thursday.

Inspector Martyn Brill said: "Our thoughts are with Lorraine's family and friends at this very sad time.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the partner agencies and members of the public who have helped with our enquires and search activity.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

