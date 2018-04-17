Dairy company puts Scottish creameries up for sale

Staff at the premises in Campbeltown and Arran will be kept on until a buyer is found.

Creamery: Sites for sale (file pic). 2018 Google

A dairy company is to sell its two Scottish creameries after a review found they needed "significant investment".

First Milk is putting up its premises in Campbeltown and on Arran up for sale, after they were deemed not be a "strategic fit".

The company, which has its head office in Paisley, is to instead focus its efforts on its creameries in England and Wales.

Shelagh Hancock, CEO, said: "The review identified that there is undoubtedly a market for the premium Mull of Kintyre and Isle of Arran brands but capturing the opportunities would require significant investment for activity that is not core to our strategic direction.

"However, we are confident that with the right focus and investment under new ownership the businesses would prosper.

"We appreciate that this decision will affect some of our colleagues, but we hope that under new ownership the sites will thrive, offering good employment prospects for the future."

She added the Campbeltown and Arran Creameries will continue to run as normal during the sale process.

First Milk operates two other creameries, in the Lake District and Haverford West.

