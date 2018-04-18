Firefighters called to blaze in residential block of flats

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service got the call in just after 7.30am.

Fire: The blaze broke out on Wednesday morning. STV

A fire broke out in a block of flats in Aberdeen.

At 7.36am, the fire service received a call that a fire had broken out in Victoria Road, Torry.

Emergency services brought the fire under control just after 9am.

Police have confirmed the fire was in a residential building.

Blaze: Firefighters inspect the building. STV

Victoria Road at the junction with Crombie Road, Grampian Road and Mansfield Road ares still currently closed.

A SFRS spokeswoman said: "We attended a fire in Aberdeen on Wednesday morning.

"Around 25 firefighters tackled a fire in the roof space of a tenement building.

"We had four appliances and high rise vehicle at the scene."

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 7.46am to attend an incident on Victoria Road, Aberdeen.

"We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations response team to the scene.

"No patients required transport to hospital."

