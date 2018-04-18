Search to find 14-year-old schoolboy missing from home

Lee McPhee, who is thought to be a passenger in a car, was last seen in Keith, Moray.

Lee McPhee: Missing since Tuesday night.

A 14-year-old schoolboy has gone missing from his home.

Lee McPhee was last seen in Keith, Moray, at 11.30pm on Tuesday.

The youngster is white, 5ft 7in, slim and has light brown hair.

He may also be a passenger in a silver Mazda 3 with the registration SV07 TVT.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Anyone with information about Lee's whereabouts, or has seen him, is asked to contact police on 101 as soon as possible."

