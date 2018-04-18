Rush hour rail delays after ScotRail train hits cow

The disruptions are expected to last until at least 8pm on Wednesday.

Delays: Cattle hit by train after wandering on track.

Railway commuters have been told to expect hours of delays after a train hit a cow that had wandered on to the track.

All services between Aberdeen and Inverness have been cancelled after cattle got on to the railway between Keith and Elgin.

The train involved has been unable to move and due to the remote location it took just under an hour to get staff to the site.

ScotRail customers have been told that valid tickets and smartcards can be used on Stagecoach services between Inverness and Aberdeen and First Bus services between Aberdeen and Dyce.

Disruptions between Aberdeen and Inverness are expected until 8pm on Wednesday at earliest.

ScotRail say they are working to secure four more replacement buses from Elgin.

