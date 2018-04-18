Multiple drug deaths put pressure on addiction services

At least 12 people in Dundee have suffered fatal overdoses in the first few months of 2018.

Heroin: Abuse affects both addicts and their families (file pic). Polfoto/PA

Addiction services in Dundee are under pressure after a spike in suspected drugs deaths since the beginning of the year.

They say they are trying to prevent overdoses on a daily basis and are urging anyone struggling with an addiction problem to reach out for help.

Twelve people died due to suspected drug overdoses in the city during the first few weeks of 2018, around twice the national average

Dave Barrie, service manager with drugs charity Addaction, said: "The trend seems to be continuing in Dundee.

"We're having reports regularly of people who are, unfortunately, passing away through suspected drugs deaths."

Mr Barrie said a combination of drugs including street Valium and heroin are causing a significant percentage of fatalities.

"It's extremely concerning," he added.

"We're supporting a range of people who are losing friends and family, and when you build up relationships with people who lose their lives it's difficult for everyone concerned."

Former heroin addict Anthony is currently in recovery after giving up the drug.

He said: "Every time I go to the chemist to pick up my methadone, I notice less and less people.

"People are dying every week, if not every day and some kind of policy has got to change.

"Six of my friends have died this year and this is only spring."

Charities are keen to point out that drug abuse affects not just the user, but their friends and families too.

Sixth year pupil Ashleigh Markie hopes to enter a career helping addicts after her brother John, a heroin user for a decade, died last year aged thirty.

She said: "As far as we knew he was in recovery. He was doing better. He was getting his life back together. But then one morning we got woke and told he wasn't there any more.

"It was completely devastating. The worst part was seeing my mum and dad crying. I had never seen my parents upset the way they were. That was what really broke me."

In a bid to tackle the mounting problem, a Dundee Drug Commission, made up of professionals and experts, was launched last month.

Local MSP Jenny Mara said: "It is good we are going to have a discussion about how to address the issue through the Drugs Commission.

"We need to be open to all ideas, no matter how bold, on how to tackle drugs and bring hope to families."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.