  • STV
  • MySTV

Multiple drug deaths put pressure on addiction services

Craig Millar Craig Millar

At least 12 people in Dundee have suffered fatal overdoses in the first few months of 2018.

Heroin: Abuse affects both addicts and their families (file pic).
Heroin: Abuse affects both addicts and their families (file pic). Polfoto/PA

Addiction services in Dundee are under pressure after a spike in suspected drugs deaths since the beginning of the year.

They say they are trying to prevent overdoses on a daily basis and are urging anyone struggling with an addiction problem to reach out for help.

Twelve people died due to suspected drug overdoses in the city during the first few weeks of 2018, around twice the national average

Dave Barrie, service manager with drugs charity Addaction, said: "The trend seems to be continuing in Dundee.

"We're having reports regularly of people who are, unfortunately, passing away through suspected drugs deaths."

Mr Barrie said a combination of drugs including street Valium and heroin are causing a significant percentage of fatalities.

"It's extremely concerning," he added.

"We're supporting a range of people who are losing friends and family, and when you build up relationships with people who lose their lives it's difficult for everyone concerned."

https://stv.tv/news/features/1390718-hiv-outbreak-among-glasgow-drug-users-is-health-emergency/ | default

Former heroin addict Anthony is currently in recovery after giving up the drug.

He said: "Every time I go to the chemist to pick up my methadone, I notice less and less people.

"People are dying every week, if not every day and some kind of policy has got to change.

"Six of my friends have died this year and this is only spring."

Charities are keen to point out that drug abuse affects not just the user, but their friends and families too.

Sixth year pupil Ashleigh Markie hopes to enter a career helping addicts after her brother John, a heroin user for a decade, died last year aged thirty.

She said: "As far as we knew he was in recovery. He was doing better. He was getting his life back together. But then one morning we got woke and told he wasn't there any more.

"It was completely devastating. The worst part was seeing my mum and dad crying. I had never seen my parents upset the way they were. That was what really broke me."

In a bid to tackle the mounting problem, a Dundee Drug Commission, made up of professionals and experts, was launched last month.

Local MSP Jenny Mara said: "It is good we are going to have a discussion about how to address the issue through the Drugs Commission.

"We need to be open to all ideas, no matter how bold, on how to tackle drugs and bring hope to families."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.