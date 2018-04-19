Suited man 'assaulted teenager' in street outside pub

Police are trying to trace the victim and the alleged offender after the incident.

Assault: The incident took place on Seagate. Google

A man in a suit is being hunted by police after being spotted attacking a teenager.

He was seen shouting verbal abuse at the boy, believed to be aged around 17, at Seagate, Dundee, at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 5.

He then approached the teenager and physically assaulted him.

Witnesses told police the victim asked to be left alone, but was attacked again.

The man is described as being around 23-years-old, 5ft 10in, of medium build with short black hair and was wearing a suit, dark waistcoat and white shirt.

He is believed to have been in a bar in the area before the incident.

Police are also keen to trace the victim, who is described as being around 17-years-old, 6ft and of a slim build. He was wearing a long-sleeved white top and black jeans.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is known that there were a number of witnesses to this incident in the vicinity at the Seagate bus stops at the time.

"While we appreciate that this incident took place two weeks ago, we would like to ask anyone who saw this incident take place to contact us.

"If you have any information which could assist our enquiries, and in particular if you were the victim of this assault, please call 101."

