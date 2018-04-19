  • STV
Search after eagle's 'highly-suspicious' disappearance

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The satellite-tagged raptor vanished in the Glen Quaich area of Perthshire.

Sea eagle: The raptor vanished in Perthshire (file pic).
Sea eagle: The raptor vanished in Perthshire (file pic). Martin Keivers

An eagle has vanished in what the RSPB has described as "highly suspicious circumstances".

The satellite-tagged raptor disappeared in the Glen Quaich area of Perthshire and the wildlife charity believes it was illegally killed.

It is the fourth tagged eagle to vanish since in the region since 2014, which RSPB Scotland called a "black hole for wildlife crime".

Head of land management Duncan Orr-Ewing said: "A report published by the Scottish Government last May - prompted by the regular disappearance of satellite-tagged eagles - provided unequivocal evidence that the sudden disappearance of these birds when reliable tags suddenly stop transmitting is highly suspicious.

"This is the third of five white-tailed eagle chicks to have fledged from the first successful nest in East Scotland to have disappeared in such circumstances, suggesting it has also been illegally killed."

Gamekeepers were asked to assist in the search for the missing white-tailed eagle by Police Scotland.

Gamekeepers: Search for missing white-tailed eagle.
Gamekeepers: Search for missing white-tailed eagle. SGA

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association said 13 Perthshire gamekeepers became involved after "learning the bird's satellite tag stopped working in a local glen".

It is extremely rare for a satellite tag to malfunction, according to Scottish Natural Heritage.

The SGA has claimed "unknown individuals" were seen in the area after the eagle's tag stopped transmitting and Police Scotland is carrying out its own investigation.

SGA chairman Alex Hogg said: "The gamekeepers want the bird found - if it has perished.

"They are the first to be accused when any bird of prey goes missing - or a tag stops - so these guys want to find the bird and assist police in every way they can."

A spokesman for Scottish Land and Estates added: "We support the call for anyone with information which could help locate this sea eagle to pass that on to Police Scotland as soon as possible.

"We hope that the bird or satellite tag will be located soon."

A study published by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) in 2017 found a third of all satellite-tagged golden eagles in Scotland die in suspicious circumstances.

SNH found evidence that 41 birds had vanished over a 12-year period, the majority around land used for grouse shooting.

