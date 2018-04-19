Mum's cot warning after toddler suffocated under teddy

Dexy Leigh Walsh's 18-month-old daughter died after the stuffed toy fell on her as she slept.

Connie Rose: Mother broken hearted.

A woman whose toddler suffocated when she became trapped under a teddy bear as she slept is urging parents not to repeat her mistake.

Dexy Leigh Walsh's 18-month-old daughter Connie Rose died in March after the stuffed animal fell on her during the night.

Ms Walsh said she had packed the sides of Connie's bed with teddy bears to prevent the toddler from falling down the side.

On the night of her death, Connie slid underneath the toys and got stuck under what her mother described as a "massive teddy".

Ms Walsh has now launched a campaign to educate other parents about the potential dangers that could be in their children's beds.

She said: "All I think about now is what if I just left it empty.

"She would still be here, maybe with just a small bump on her head.

"It's all what ifs now. But I want every parent to see and be aware of this.

"Let them fall, don't try to stuff small places up with soft things, just leave it empty.

"She had a bed guard at one side and the smallest gap from her wall to her bed and that's where I had put all her teddies - my biggest regret in life."

Ms Walsh, who describes herself as "brokenhearted", said she now hopes her advice can help save another baby's life.

She added: "Please move everything off your kid's bed and away from the sides."

The Scottish Cot Death Trust advises babies should not have pillows, duvets, bumpers, positioners or soft toys in their cot due to the risk of suffocation.

Ms Walsh said she now follows these rules when putting her other daughter to bed.

She said: "My oldest daughter used to have her bed covered in cushions teddies, princess drapes, the lot.

"They don't need anything on their bed but a cover."

