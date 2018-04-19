Police find £200,000 of heroin after fire in block of flats
The discovery was made on Victoria Road in Torry, Aberdeen, on Wednesday.
Police found more than £200,000 of heroin when they were called to a fire in a block of flats.
The discovery was made on Victoria Road in Torry, Aberdeen, on Wednesday.
It came after officers were called to a fire at the same block of flats earlier.
Scott Simpson, 42, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged in connection with the discovery.
He made no plea and was released on bail.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.