Man, 61, missing from Aberdeen home for three days
Alexander Fraser was last seen on April 17 in Powis, Aberdeen.
A 61-year-old man has been missing from his home in Aberdeen for three days.
Alexander Fraser was last seen on April 17 on Great Northern Road, Powis.
He is described as being 5ft 6 and of a medium build.
Anyone with information on Mr Fraser is asked to contact police on 101.
