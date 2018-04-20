Record air passengers for Highland and Islands last year

More than 112,000 passengers travelled in 2017 than 2016.

Flight: Figures show more than 1.78m people used the group's 11 airports in 2017/18. CC

A record number of passengers travelled through Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL) last year.

Figures show more than 1.78m people used the group's 11 airports in 2017/18.

The number is 112,000 up on the previous year with particular growth at Sumburgh Airport (17.9%), Barra (9.3%), Kirkwall (9.1%) and Islay (8.4%).

Inverness passenger numbers increased by almost 47,000 with flights to London and Amsterdam boosting passenger numbers.

HIAL expects further growth at Inverness this year with Loganair and TUI introducing new routes to Majorca and Bergen.

The only HIAL airports to see a decline in passengers were Dundee - down 43.4% due to the loss of an Amsterdam flight - and Wick John O'Groats where numbers fell 16.8% due in part to a reduction in demand from energy sector services to and from Aberdeen.

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon said: "Overall, the past year has been another of significant growth in passenger figures across the HIAL group, this highlights the customer demand for our air services and the continued support and connectivity they provide for communities."

The company's annual results for 2017/18 will be announced later this year.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.