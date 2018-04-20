Girl, four, plunges from second-storey window of house
The injured child was taken to hospital following the incident at a house in Dundee.
Police have launched an investigation after a four-year-old girl fell from the top window of a house in Dundee.
It is believed the girl fell from a second storey window in The Larches cul-de-sac on Wednesday around 8pm.
Paramedics took the the child to Ninewells Hospital to treatment.
Her injuries are not life-threatening.
A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are continuing and officers are working with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances."
