Girl, four, plunges from second-storey window of house

The injured child was taken to hospital following the incident at a house in Dundee.

Police: Officers are investigating. Google 2018

Police have launched an investigation after a four-year-old girl fell from the top window of a house in Dundee.

It is believed the girl fell from a second storey window in The Larches cul-de-sac on Wednesday around 8pm.

Paramedics took the the child to Ninewells Hospital to treatment.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are continuing and officers are working with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances."

