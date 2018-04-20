Voting open to name first UK polar bear cub in 25 years

The public have until Thursday, April 26, to choose from a shortlist of four names.

Polar bear cub: born in December. Kevin Blackband

The public is voting to decide the name of the first polar bear to be born in the UK for 25 years.

Keepers of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland have whittled down the options to a shortlist and posted them online for the public to vote on.

The four names - Poulsen, Artor, MacKinnon, Hamish - have an explanation to guide the public to their decision.

Poulsen is in memory of the renowned bear behaviourist Else Poulsen, who passed away in 2016.

Artor keeps with the park's strong Scottish connections, is a Pictish name which directly relates to bear, and is also a nod to the cub's father, whose name Arktos is bear in Greek.

MacKinnon is in dedication to a long-term supporter of RZSS, who has a particular passion for the polar bears.

The name favoured by the keepers is Hamish, which they say is ideal for a polar bear born in the Highlands.

Hamish currently has over double the votes of the next name, Artor, making it the strong favourite.

The Highland Wildlife Park announced the birth of the polar bear cub on January 3 and revealed that it is a boy at the start of April.

You can vote for the name of the cub on the Highland Wildlife Park Facebook page until Thursday, April 26.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.