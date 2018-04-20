  • STV
Woman used karate skills to fight off men during attack

Two men followed the martial arts expert home from the Royal nightclub in Forfar, Angus.

Forfar: Attackers spotted on CCTV outside nightclub.
Forfar: Attackers spotted on CCTV outside nightclub. Google 2018

A karate expert used her skills to fight off two men who pinned her to the ground after following her from a nightclub.

Mohammad Islam and Shehab Smekramuddin, both illegal immigrants, are facing lengthy jail terms after assaulting the woman who had been in the Royal nightclub in Forfar, Angus.

The woman told a court she feared she was about to be raped when the pair attacked.

They were seen on CCTV loitering near the woman outside the nightclub.

The victim said she saw one of the men staring at her but headed off along the town's High Street in the direction of her home.

CCTV footage then picked the pair up following her, walking around 300 yards behind.

The woman told how moments later Islam approached and asked if she wanted to be "walked home".

As she was distracted, Smekramuddin pounced from behind, knocking her to the ground and pinning her down.

But the attackers had not bargained on her martial arts expertise.

The woman, a karate enthusiast, landed a series of blows, punching and headbutting the men.

She then broke free and fled before contacting friends and the police.

Giving evidence during the trial, the woman said: "My mind went blank, I thought I was going to be raped.

"The incident has had a big effect on me.

"I've had a lot of panic attacks and anxiety.

"I can't walk in the dark to take my dog for walks or things like that.

"I can't go out in Forfar with my friends.

"I feel very uncomfortable and insecure."

'I can't walk in the dark to take my dog for walks or things like that.'
Victim

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court that the victim had given "powerful and persuasive evidence" against her two attackers.

She said: "She admitted she punched one of the men, kicked him in the balls in her words.

"These men approached a lone female walking home alone.

"Mr Islam asked her if she wanted someone to walk her home.

"She was pinned to the ground in a position which would make her vulnerable, less likely to fight off a potential rapist, less likely to get a good look at the men.

"Mr Islam breathes in her face during the attack.

"She dropped her bag during the struggle and the men weren't interested in that - so what were they interested in?

"If they hadn't picked someone proficient in karate to target then (the victim) being raped may well have happened."

Islam, 28, and Smekramuddin, 48, both prisoners at HMP Perth, were found guilty of assault, with the allegation that they intended to rape the woman on September 17 last year.

After a three-day trial, a jury found both men deleted from the charge.

Sheriff Linda Smith remanded both men in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing next month.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.