Boy, 15, injured after being struck by car near school

The incident happened on Pitkerro Road near Morgan Academy in Dundee on Friday.

Pitkerro Road: Youngster injured after collision.

A 15-year-old boy has been struck by a car near a school.

The incident happened on Pitkerro Road next to Morgan Academy in Dundee shortly after 1pm.

The youngster's injuries are not thought to be serious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A silver Toyota has been involved in a collision with a 15-year-old boy.

"There are no apparent serious injuries."

