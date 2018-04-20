Boy, 15, injured after being struck by car near school
The incident happened on Pitkerro Road near Morgan Academy in Dundee on Friday.
A 15-year-old boy has been struck by a car near a school.
The incident happened on Pitkerro Road next to Morgan Academy in Dundee shortly after 1pm.
The youngster's injuries are not thought to be serious.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A silver Toyota has been involved in a collision with a 15-year-old boy.
"There are no apparent serious injuries."
