Crash driver 'may have taken heroin before killing woman'

Jamesina Stewart, 57, died following the head-on smash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.

Jamesina Stewart: She had gone to a garden centre.

Morphine found in the blood of a driver who allegedly killed a woman in a head-on crash could have been heroin, a court heard.

Alin Jar, 31, of Aberdeen, was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Meriva that collided with a Renault Megane carrying 57-year-old Jamesina Stewart and her family on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.

Mrs Stewart, known as Ina, was killed at the scene while her daughter suffered horrific injuries.

Jar is alleged to have caused her death by dangerous driving while under the influence of morphine, a charge he denies.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard from a forensic scientist tasked with analysing a blood sample taken from Jar on the day of the crash.

The trial earlier heard from paramedics who tended to the Romanian at the scene before taking him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

They said they had not administered morphine to Jar.

An A&E consultant at the hospital said a blood sample was taken from Jar within minutes of him arriving and before any pain medication was given to him.

Forensic scientist Steven Sole, 57, told a jury that a "high" reading of morphine, 0.27mg per litre of blood, was found in the sample that was taken.

He said the amount of morphine found was consistent with heroin being taken and breaking down in the body or the amount found "an hour or two" after the drug is used as a painkiller in surgery

Mr Sole said: "At that level, the scientific data says a subject would be impaired with drowsiness, confusion or dizziness."

Advocate depute Bernard Ablett asked: "Would you expect impairment to be there in someone with that level in their blood?"

Mr Sole replied: "Yes."

The court also heard that Jar had told police he had taken "Romanian painkillers" called Algocalmin on the morning of the crash having been given them by a work colleague.

When interviewed by police he declined to answer questions about the morphine found in his system.

Asked by PC James Calvert if he considered himself to be a "careful and competent driver" he replied: "Yes."

Jar was working as a driver for a car hire firm when the crash happened and is alleged to have fallen asleep at the wheel while driving under the influence of morphine.

He earlier offered to plead guilty to a reduced charge of causing death by careless driving.

But prosecutors rejected his plea and Jar is now standing trial accused of the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard that grandmother Mrs Stewart, 57, of Elgin, Moray, was killed at the scene following a smash on the A90 road near Ellon, Aberdeenshire, on March 5 2016, the day before Mother's Day.

Her daughter, Amanda Todd, told the court she, her husband, her mother and two children had gone for a family trip to the Happy Plant Garden Centre in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire.

After having lunch there they headed south, towards Ellon, Aberdeenshire, to visit a supermarket.

But seconds after turning on the A90 they saw a Vauxhall Meriva, driven by Jar, heading straight for them on the wrong side of the road.

Mrs Todd, 37, a secretary at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, broke down in tears as she told of the moment the car ploughed into her motor.

She said: "I knew it was inevitable that I couldn't brake in time. We impacted and then I was unconscious.

"When I regained consciousness the children were out of the car but my mum was still in the vehicle."

Mrs Todd told the court that she had suffered a broken tibia, fibia, femur and pelvis and had had to have skin grafts to close open wounds on her legs, leaving her scarred.

Jar denies a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

