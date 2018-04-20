Four people injured after car careers off road into ditch

The crash happened on South Deeside Road near Kirkton of Durris in Aberdeenshire.

Four people have been injured after a car careered into a ditch.

Four people have been taken to hospital following the smash, which happened shortly before 3.50pm on Friday.

The road is currently blocked.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We dispatched four ambulances and a manager to the scene.

"Four patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

